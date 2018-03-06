× Suspect in Greensboro shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured now in jail

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured is now in jail, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Edward Neely Jr., 55, is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

The shooting happened on Orange Street on Feb. 8. Ronald Lee Barham, 51, was killed and another man was injured.

Neely was taken into custody on Feb. 19 after someone called and gave an anonymous tip saying they saw him at the Shell station at 2906 S. Elm-Eugene St.

After being taken into custody, Neely was taken to a local hospital and admitted for treatment of a pre-existing condition. He was guarded by law enforcement until he was moved to the Guilford County Jail on Tuesday.

Neely is being held without bond.