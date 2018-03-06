× North Carolina teacher charged with assaulting special-needs student

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina teacher is accused of assaulting a special-needs student, according to WTVD.

Dawn Owen, a teacher at Ramsey Street High School in Fayetteville, allegedly hit the student on the head with a ruler. About 20 minutes later, deputies say Owen grabbed the victim by the hair and walked her across the classroom to a bathroom area.

Detectives reviewed a video recording of the incident and conducted interviews before charging Owen with two counts of assault on a handicapped person.

Owen turned herself into the Cumberland County Detention Center on Monday, where she was given a $1,000 unsecured bond.

Her next court appearance is March 20.