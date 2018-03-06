New eWIC debit cards available in some Piedmont Triad counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- North Carolina will roll out phase five of 10 releasing eWIC debit cards on March 14. Phase five includes the following counties: Rockingham, Caswell, Alamance, Orange, Chatham, Randolph, Lee and Guilford.

The debit card replaces the paper voucher making a simpler checkout experience for users.

Guilford County WIC nutrition program administrative officer Edna Tirado said that cards reduce monthly printing for WIC staff.

“Once you have the card it will automatically have the benefits in the card,” Tirado said.

Participants do not have to sign up for the card, just simply show up for their usual WIC appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

It also eliminates the need for separate transactions. Compare Foods Manager Sheila Olubode said her store in Summit Avenue had to upgrade their systems in preparation for the new cards.

“All the items can go together on one transaction and then after they do the eWIC card it will only take off the stuff that is allowed for eWIC and then they can pay the difference any kind of way they would like to,” Olubode said.

Participants can view their balance, change their PIN number and view future benefits through an app called Bnft, accessed online as well through mybnft.com.

There are approximately 13,000 eWIC participants in Guilford County.

All public health departments are expected to transfer to the debit card system by the end of May statewide.