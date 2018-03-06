New details released in crash that injured woman in Stokesdale

STOKESDALE, N.C. — New details have emerged in a crash that injured a woman in Stokesdale Monday evening.

The crash happened on U.S. 158 at Vaughn Street.

Highway Patrol said Tuesday that a Toyota driven by 26-year-old LaPorsha Nicole Lardlow, of Winston-Salem, was traveling northbound on Vaughn Street and pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer that was headed east on U.S. 158.

Lardlow suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said. She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment.

Lardlow was the only person in the Toyota.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Lardlow has been charged with driving while license revoked and unsafe movement violation.