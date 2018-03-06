Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat child released on bond
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach man who allegedly said he wanted to “physically cannibalize” a child has been released from jail on bond, WMBF reports.
Justin Bensing bonded out on Feb. 14 after he was charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor in connection with an investigation into child predators and sex traffickers in South Carolina last month.
Bensing is accused of soliciting an undercover officer who he thought was a child. Arrest warrants say he asked if she was “ready to be a full-time baby maker and sex slave.”
According to WHNS, Bensing also spoke of bestiality and wanted the victim to drink her own urine when he arrived to pick her up.
