Man with 12 outstanding warrants arrested after chase in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man with twelve outstanding warrants was arrested after a deputy chase in Guilford County early Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

At about 3:20 a.m., deputies attempted a traffic stop on Rock Creek Dairy Road at Burlington Road after discovering the vehicle’s owner had the warrants for arrest.

The suspect, identified as Jeffrey Jerome Mason, immediately fled from deputies and a chase ensued.

The pursuit ended on South Elm Eugene Street at southbound Interstate 85 when Mason crashed while trying to avoid a PIT maneuver.

Following a short foot chase, Mason was apprehended.

Mason was arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree transpassing, two counts of RDO, reckless driving to endanger, flee to elude arrest, two orders for arrest for possession of marijuana and two orders for arrest for assault on a government official, resist delay and obstruct, and fail to heed light and siren. He was additionally charged with felony flee to elude arrest, possession of a firearm by a felon, resist delay and obstruct and possession of marijuana.

He is being held at the Guilford County Jail on a $150,000 bond.