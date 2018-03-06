Man sues Dick’s, Walmart over new gun policies

MEDFORD, Ore. — A 20-year-old Oregon man has filed a lawsuit against Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart claiming the retailers discriminated against him when they refused to sell him a rifle, according to The Oregonian.

Dick’s and Walmart recently announced restrictions on gun sales to adults 21 and older after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people were killed. Dick’s also announced it will stop selling assault-style weapons.

Tyler Watson’s lawsuit, which is believed to be the first filed over the new policies, says the rules also violate Oregon statue, as residents are allowed to buy shotguns or rifles starting at age 18.

A Walmart spokesman has since released a statement to The Oregonian, saying it plans to defend the decision:

“In light of recent events, we reviewed our policy on firearm sales. As a result, we raised the age restriction for the purchase of firearms and ammunition to 21 years of age. We stand behind our decision and plan to defend it. While we haven’t seen the complaint, we will respond as appropriate with the court.”

A representative from Dick’s hasn’t responded to a request for comment.