Dad forces son to run to school in rain as punishment for bullying

ROANOKE, Va. — A Virginia man upset that his son was kicked off the bus for bullying made him run to school in the rain as punishment.

On March 1, Bryan Thornhill posted on Facebook a video that showed him driving behind his son while the boy ran to school.

He starts the video by saying: “Hey everyone, welcome to you better listen to your Dad 2018. My son has finally got in trouble on the bus enough to where he was kicked off the bus for three days because he was being a little bully which I do not tolerate, can’t stand.”

Thornhill later says the punishment has been working as his son’s behavior has been “much better.”

The video has more than 1.7 million views, 38,000 shares, and 26,000 reactions.