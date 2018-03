Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fourteen-year-old Cody is looking for a home with a forever family.

Like most young teens, Cody loved shopping, listening to music and playing video games. A dream vacation would be to go to the beach for the first time. Cody's advocate Sheshanna Nicholson would love to see him in a structured, loving environment.

If you or anyone else you know is interested in adoption, please contact Seven Homes Family Foster Care and Adoption Agency or ForeverFamily.org.