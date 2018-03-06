× Charges dropped against man in death of 11-week-old girl in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. — All charges have been dropped against a man accused in the death of his 11-week-old daughter in Archdale in September 2017.

Shamus Patrick King, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in late September.

On Sept. 23, Wake Forest medical personnel contacted the Archdale Police Department in reference to a little girl who had been received as a patient. Crews said she suffered injuries consistent with child abuse.

Archdale police confirmed on Sept. 27 that the child had died.

Court documents confirmed that information received from the medical examiner showed that the Harper King “suffered from a rare medical condition that caused blood clots to travel to her brain and heart.” The clots caused her to stop breathing and passed away.

The family released a statement Tuesday morning:

My client, Shamus Patrick King, is a decorated Marine with a spotless record who was severely injured in defense of his country. On September 28th, 2017, he was wrongfully charged with murdering his infant daughter, and as a result, he spent 158 days in jail under a bond that was clearly excessive. Yesterday, the charges against Shamus were dismissed by the District Attorney’s Office. On behalf of Shamus and his family, I want to thank all of the people who supported Shamus and who remained convinced of his innocence during this ordeal. We are also thankful for the assistant district attorney who did justice in this matter by dismissing the charges. Finally, we are indebted to the bravery of Dr. Anna Greene McDonald and the Pathology Department of Wake Forest Baptist Health.