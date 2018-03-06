× Carolina Panthers sign Graham Gano to 4-year contract

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have signed kicker Graham Gano to a four-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

Gano has been the Panthers’ kicker for the past six seasons.

Gano had a solid 2017 after a down year in 2016. He had his worst season field goal percentage-wise as a Panther in 2016, making only 30 of 38 attempts.

However, in 2017, Gano made 29 of 30 attempts and made his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Since joining the Panthers midway through the 2012 season, Gano has made 85.3 percent of his field goal attempts.