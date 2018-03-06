Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey part of dramatic rescue in Colorado

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was part of a dramatic rescue in Colorado, Panthers staff writer Max Henson reported Tuesday.

McCaffrey, along with his brothers Dylan and Max and two friends, were hiking at Castle Rock when they saw a frightening sight.

Dan Smoker Sr., 72, and his grandson Eli Smoker were hiking when the elder Smoker fell about 20 feet onto a rock.

“It felt like he was in the air for 10 seconds,” McCaffrey told Henson in a phone interview Tuesday. “I had never seen anything quite like that in my life as far as the trauma and the sound. We were in shock.”

McCaffrey called 911 while one of his friends and an onlooker tended to the 72-year-old.

Smoker was taken to the hospital with a broken femur, a broken pelvis, internal bleeding, bleeding on the brain, nine fractured ribs and a broken neck. He is in critical but stable condition.

McCaffrey and his brothers visited Smoker in the hospital the day after the accident.

Dan Smoker Jr. said he credits the group at Castle Rock that day with saving his father’s life.

Michael Mann, @run__cmc and @notoriousmax25 are great football players, but even better humans. Yesterday, they helped save my dads life after he fell off of Castle Rock. They comforted my son when he was alone. Then showed up at the hospital to check in. @AdamSchefter @espn pic.twitter.com/MVAdbr2gYV — Dan Smoker (@dsmokexu) March 4, 2018

Because of Michael Mann, @notoriousmax25, @run__cmc and a few other amazing folks, my 13yo son isn't telling a story about how he went on a hike with his grandpa and his grandpa died. He's telling a story of strength, hope, and human goodness. @AdamSchefter @espn — Dan Smoker (@dsmokexu) March 6, 2018