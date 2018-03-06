× 2 teens arrested by UNCG police after shot fired into convenience store

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two teens were arrested by UNCG police after a shot was fired into a convenience store Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Terrance Lamar Laws, 18, of Greensboro, is facing multiple charges including shooting into an occupied dwelling and going armed to the terror of people.

David Jomon Stewart, 18, of Greensboro, is charged with conspiracy.

Greensboro police came to the Great Stops at 1411 W. Gate City Blvd. at 5:23 a.m. after a witness called 911 saying shots were fired into the business.

Three men were arguing in the parking lot when one of them fired a handgun, with the bullet striking one of the store’s windows, the release said.

UNCG police spotted Laws and Stewart on campus minutes after the shooting and they were taken into custody.

Laws is being held under a $25,000 secured bond and Stewart is being held under a $5,000 secured bond.

The third suspect is still at large.