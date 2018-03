× 2 critically injured in crash in north Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were injured in a crash in north Greensboro Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on Bass Chapel Road between Lake Jeanette Road and Regents Park Lane.

Officers on the scene said a vehicle hydroplaned and struck another vehicle.

Two people were critically injured.

Greensboro police have not released any other details about the crash.