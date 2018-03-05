× Woman injured in crash involving car, tractor-trailer in Stokesdale

STOKESDALE, N.C. — A woman was injured in a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer in Stokesdale Monday evening, according to Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on U.S. 158 near Vaughn Street.

The woman driving the car suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, troopers said. She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment.

The woman was the only person in the car.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

It is unclear what caused the crash.