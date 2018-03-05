× North Carolina police searching for 2 kids abducted by mother

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina are asking for help finding two kids who were abducted by their mother in Fayetteville on Sunday, WTVD reports.

Catrina D. Lucas, 20, took the children from their grandmother’s home after they were placed there by the state Department of Social Services.

Police have identified the kids as four-month-old Antoin Marsh and one-year-old Destiny Marsh. Lucas and the children were last seen in the area of Shaw Road.

Tanya Hunt, Lucas’ grandmother said she feels like her granddaughter planned the abduction.

“Who has clothes for those children? Who got milk for that baby. Who bought pampers? Wipes? Anything?” Hunt told WTVD. “Because when she took them, my grandson had on a tank top t-shirt and sweatpants. No jacket. My granddaughter had on a t-shirt and sweatpants. No jacket. No car seats. So do I feel like it was planned? Yes.”

The Fayetteville Police Department has obtained warrants on Lucas charging her with two counts of abduction of children.

Anyone with information about the children or Lucas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539.