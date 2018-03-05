× North Carolina man faces 37 child sex charges, bail set at $4.6M

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. — A North Carolina man arrested last year for child sex crimes now faces 37 charges after five additional victims came forward, according to WECT.

Haywood Eldwood Garner, 70, was first charged in October 2016 with sex crimes involving a four-year-old girl. Garner was charged again on Friday after more victims came forward and said he molested them in 2000.

He has now been charged with sexually assaulting those victims.

Garner is behind bars at the Pender County Jail. His bond was increased by $1,000,000 and sits at $4,625,000.