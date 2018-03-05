New device helping clean up trash around High Point’s creeks, streams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The only thing that the deep wooded area near Richland Creek can't hide is the trash polluting it.

“We are kind of in the middle of the woods and other than a little bit of highway noise it's pretty quiet, other than the birds out here, and then you walk to the creek and you just see what looks to be a truckload full of bottles and Styrofoam,” said Robert Baker, stormwater specialist for the City of High Point.

It’s why several months back, the city's stormwater, environmental services and maintenance departments decided to team up and get a little creative.

“They are railing from steps. They are chained linked fence parts. The initial one we built was off a tool box off the front of a trailer,” Baker said.

Workers built a device called Catchment and Retrieval Project, also known as CARP. It’s made of recyclable materials that traps trash that flows in.

“I think most of this is debris and trash that is accumulating in ditches and then when we have a rain or stormwater runoff, it's carrying that into our local creeks and streams,” Baker said.

Weekly, workers collect several bags of trash throughout the city that would have otherwise made its way to places like City or Randleman lake.

“If you use the lakes for leisure you know you're just boating, kayaking or canoeing that's one thing, it's an eyesore, but those lakes are also a part of our water supply,” Baker said.

Right now, the city has three CARP’s located near Deep River Road and one on Richland Creek.

Baker says the goal is to make more of them and put them in other places.