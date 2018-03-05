× Man charged with DWI after crashing into Burlington home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man has been charged with driving while impaired after police say he crashed into a home in Burlington Sunday night, according to a press release.

At about 8:58 p.m., officers went to a home in the 300 block of Hall Avenue. Upon arrival, officers learned a vehicle had hit the residence and overturned on its roof.

During an investigation, Rene Alexander Quiteno-Duran was found hiding in the basement of his home on the 600 block of Burlington with minor injuries from the crash.

Quiteno-Duran was arrested and charged with hit-and-run, driving while impaired, resist delay obstruct, injury to real property and no operator’s license.

Police say the home he crashed into was condemned and the tenant was not inside at the time. No other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.