Guilford County Schools to address security updates

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Safety and security in schools is still something on the forefront of many people’s minds more than two weeks after the mass shooting at a Florida high school.

“I’m here to learn,” said Tory Jackson-Smith, a Western Guilford High School student. “I’m not here to get shot.”

Guilford County Schools plans to update those concerned people on its security measures at a school board meeting Tuesday Night.

FOX8 got a look at the safety presentation ahead of time.

It says principals trained just days ago on things like safety and security practices, communication and recognizing signs of self-harm and violence.

The presentation also states that crews conducted camera maintenance, five schools added door buzzers and 10 more schools will have door buzzers by this summer.

GCS has plans to train all staff on what principals learned last week. It will also collaborate with other districts to figure out the best training and tools that can be used.

Students, parents and grandparents FOX8 spoke with on Monday had different ideas on what could be done to make schools safer, but all agreed that the conversation needs to continue.

“The security and safety of children in a learning environment should not be something that fades away,” said Lavinia Jackson, a GCS parent.