Greensboro students get hands-on life lessons by playing chess

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Chess can be a challenging game, but for students at one elementary school, it is helping them to excel in the classroom.

Every Wednesday, the Chess Club at Erwin Montessori School in Greensboro meets after school. The students learn how to play the game of chess using strategy and planning.

Club sponsor and teacher Garrick McCollum says the students are learning about more than just chess. He is teaching them life lessons, like how to win and lose with grace.

He has also taught them how to shake hands after each game and look their friends in the eye while talking with them.

McCollum says teachers have told him the students are listening better in the classroom and have better study habits.