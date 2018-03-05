× Grandma arrested for allegedly bringing Doritos bag full of drugs into jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother is behind bars after she allegedly smuggled drugs intended for her grandson into a Tennessee prison, WREG reports.

The woman, identified as Sarah Griffin, told prison officers that she was tricked and claims she thought she was bringing in a cell phone.

According to a police report, Griffin brought a bag of Doritos on Saturday to her grandson, Cody Clements, at the Shelby County Division of Corrections in Memphis.

An on-guard officer said he saw Griffin give the Doritos bag to her grandson. When she did, Clements allegedly grabbed a small object wrapped in electric tape out of the bag.

When officers unrolled the tape from the object, they found several wrapped bags of a leafy green substance, yellow pills, and white powder. The items tested positive for methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax pills, ecstasy, and heroin.

Griffin was taken to jail and faces a contraband charge.