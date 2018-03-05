× Forsyth County inmate dies after falling from 2nd floor

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate at the Forsyth County Detention Center died after falling from the second floor of the facility Sunday night, according to Brad Stanley with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate, identified as 61-year-old Robin Steven Thomason, suffered a head injury after falling either over or through the second-floor railing to the floor below. The man was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he later died.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is doing an administrative review and the Department of Health and Human Service has been notified.