× Former NASCAR driver allegedly tried to meet child for sex

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A former NASCAR driver is accused of trying to meet with a child to have sex, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Rick Crawford, 59, a former NASCAR truck series driver, was arrested Thursday on a charge of attempted enticement of a minor.

Court records say Crawford had been communicating for weeks with an undercover detective who was posing as a father offering his 12-year-old daughter for sex in exchange for money. Crawford agreed to pay between $50 and $75 for the encounter, the newspaper reports.

The former NASCAR driver was arrested in a parking lot near Interstate 4 in Seminole County.

While being questioned, Crawford told detectives that he found it “hard to believe” the man’s daughter was actually 12 and that he wouldn’t have gone through with it had the girl been underage.