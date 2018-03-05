× Former Grimsley High teacher, trainer pleads guilty to indecent liberties with a student

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Grimsley High School athletic trainer and health teacher must register for 30 years on the sex offender registry after pleading guilty to one count of indecent liberties with a female student, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Jeffrey Allen Guffey, 40, of McLeansville, can petition for removal from the registry after 10 years.

“Because of the nature of what he did he has to be registered as a sex offender,” said Guilford County Chief Assistant District Attorney Howard Neumann.

Guffey’s deal with prosecutors allowed a second count of the same charge to be dismissed.

