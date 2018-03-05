× Davidson County man facing multiple child sex charges

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing multiple child sex charges in Davidson County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

William Thomas Slater, 35, of Lexington, is charged with three counts each of first-degree statutory sexual offense and indecent liberties with a minor.

On Dec. 31, 2017, Davidson County deputies were alerted to an alleged sexual assault on a 6-year-old child.

The victim had a forensic interview at the Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville and said Slater sexually assaulted them on multiple occasions.

Following an investigation, Slater was taken into custody and placed in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Slater is scheduled to appear in court April 6.