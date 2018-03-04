2 people shot and injured at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two people were shot and injured at a Greensboro apartment complex on Sunday morning, according to police.

Crews were called to Pepperstone Apartments in the 2000 block of Pepperstone Place at about 9:45 a.m.

Both the people who were shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police have not released any names.

The criminal investigations division arrived at about 11:30 a.m.

Police have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.