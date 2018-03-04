North Carolina salesman quits his job at DICK’S Sporting Goods in protest of new gun sales policy

SWANSBORO, N.C. – A North Carolina salesman at a DICK’S Sporting Goods store says he’s quitting his job over the store’s new “liberal policies” on gun sales.

Griffin Mccullar posted his resignation letter to Facebook on Thursday and it currently has nearly 80,000 shares and more than 10,000 likes.

“I cannot be the face of the new gun policies,” he writes, in part. “I refuse to be a part of a corporation with these liberal policies.”

DICK’S Sporting Goods, the nation’s largest sporting goods retailer, recently announced it will stop selling assault-style weapons like the one used in the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting, in which 17 people were killed.

The company said it will also raise the minimum age for all gun sales to 21. DICK’S will not sell high-capacity magazines that allow shooters to fire far more rounds than traditional weapons without reloading, as well as other accessories used with weapons similar to the AR-15.

The Parkland shooter, Nikolas Cruz, bought a gun at DICK’S. The company said he did not buy the AR-15 that he used in the school shooting there.

The company stopped selling those military-style semiautomatic weapons in its DICK’S-branded stores after the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in 2012, but it continued to sell those weapons at its 35 Field and Stream stores.

Now it will pull those weapons from all of its stores.