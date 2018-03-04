New business in Greensboro offers pound cake by the slice in a variety of flavors

Pound Cakes by Margaret Elaine on Spring Garden Street. (Photo: Pound Cakes by Margaret Elaine Facebook page via The Greensboro News & Record)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A business offering pound cake by the slice in a variety of flavors has opened in Greensboro.

The Greensboro News & Record reported that Pound Cakes by Margaret Elaine is now open at 3008 Spring Garden St.

The shop is in a strip center across from Fat Dogs and near Dunkin’ Donuts at the intersection of Spring Garden Street and Holden Road.

The shop offers pound cake by the slice in a variety of flavors such as lemon glazed, vanilla, caramel, rum and chocolate butter.