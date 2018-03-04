× NC school bus driver accused of posting threatening social media posts targeted toward middle school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – A Union County school bus driver has been arrested for posting threatening social media posts targeted toward Porter Ridge Middle School and its staff members, according to WSOC.

Deputies said 32-year-old Lashaunda Hooker Beachum is facing two felony charges for making false reports concerning mass violence on educational property.

She mentioned several members of the school staff by name as well as “immigrants” living in suburban estates, officials said.

Deputies said the initial post appeared on a local Facebook page, “What’s Up Indian Trail,” around 2 a.m. Friday morning, but was posted again a few hours later.

Beachum was reported to the Union County Public Schools and Union County Sheriff’s Office, who investigated.

Read full story: WSOC