911 system back and working after outage in Alamance County on Sunday

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. – More than 13,000 people in Alamance County were unable to call 911 from their landlines on Sunday morning, but the problem has since been resolved.

AT&T notified Alamance County Central Communications on Sunday that there was a hardware problem that left 13,291 residents unable to call 911 from landlines.

The 911 system has been repaired and is working, according to a press release from the county issued at about 12:45 p.m.