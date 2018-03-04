More details released about large disturbance at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem that involved 80 to 100 teenagers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem closed early on Saturday after a large disturbance involving about 80 to 100 teenagers, according to police.

Police crews were called to 3320 Silas Creek Parkway shortly after 6:30 p.m. and the mall closed at 7, according to Lt. Rose with Winston-Salem police.

Winston-Salem police said the teenagers were violating the mall’s curfew and security asked them to leave.

Police said 16-year-old Rakey James Baldwin refused to leave and was arrested for trespassing.

Officers tried to handcuff him and he started to resist, according to police. Several other teenagers then started pulling him away from the officers.

Pepper spray was used and the teenager was eventually handcuffed inside a Sunglass Hut store inside the mall.

After the arrest, police said several teenagers started acting disorderly and two others were arrested. One was identified as 16-year-old Jaheim Lamar Martin. Police are not releasing the name of the third because the person is a juvenile.

Nobody was hurt. Despite any possible rumors, police found no evidence of a shooting at the mall.

More than 40 officers remained on the scene for at least two hours.

The mall announced a policy in 2010 that requires all visitors under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian on Friday or Saturday nights after 6 p.m., according to the Triad Business Journal.

After the mall closed, police posted to Twitter that parents can pick their children up at the McDonald's from the Silas Creek Parkway side.

Hanes Mall will reopen at noon Sunday.

