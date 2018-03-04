2-year-old girl dies after a mirror falls on her at a shoe store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. – A 2-year-old girl died after a mirror at a shoe store fell on her, according to the girl’s family.

WSB reported that Ifrah Siddique died after her family was shopping for shoes at a Payless Shoe Store in Riverdale on Friday.

The family of the victim told the TV station that an unsecured mirror somehow fell on her at the store. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

“She was really cute. She was an adorable little girl," cousin Aqib Iftkhar told WSB. “You wouldn’t really expect it. We are all in the state of shock.”

Payless Shoes released a statement saying they “devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident.”

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss,” the store said.