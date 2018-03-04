× 16-year-old girl reported missing out of North Carolina may be headed to Wisconsin with man

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – A 16-year-old girl reported missing from Jacksonville, North Carolina may be headed to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to WITI, citing the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Abigail Allen may be in the Jacksonville area or headed to Milwaukee with a man. She was last seen in Jacksonville on Sunday, according to authorities.

Allen has been described as standing 5’3″ tall, with brown hair and blue eyes and may be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information can call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office (North Carolina) at 1-910-455-3113.