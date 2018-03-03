× Woman accused of pouring bucket of popcorn over toddler’s head at movie theater and then beating the toddler with the popcorn bucket

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. – A woman is accused of dumping popcorn on a toddler’s head at a movie theater because the toddler was talking during the movie.

The New York Daily News reported that Keri Karman, 25, of Levittown, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

It happened at a movie theater in Levittown in January after the child reportedly asked her mother for some popcorn. The suspect was arrested Friday.

The suspect told the child to be quiet and the mother told the suspect to leave her daughter alone, according to the paper.

Karman then screamed at the mother, clamped her hand over the 2-year-old child’s mouth and poured popcorn on the child’s head, according to authorities.

The suspect is also accused of hitting the child with the popcorn container.

The child started crying and was taken to the doctor after complaining of head pain, according to the paper.