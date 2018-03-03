Suspect faces additional charges after drugs, firearms, money seized from Surry County home

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. – A man faces additional charges after deputies searched his Surry County home last year and found drugs, firearms and money.

Gerardo Gallegos, 26, of Mount Airy, was charged last week with two counts of felony trafficking methamphetamine and one count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle.

Deputies searched the suspect’s home at 451 Old US Hwy. 52 in Mount Airy in September of last year, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Authorities found more than half a pound of cocaine valued at about $39,000, more than half a pound of meth valued at about $34,000 and more than a pound of marijuana valued at more than $4,000.

Four firearms and about $5,228 in cash was also found.

Gallegos was jailed under a $250,000 bond on various charges including trafficking methamphetamine, cocaine and maintaining a drug dwelling.