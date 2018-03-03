Mother and her 7-year-old son injured after being shot outside Greensboro apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A mother and her 7-year-old boy remain hospitalized after being shot outside a Greensboro apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

It happened as the woman, her son and a third person were in a car near the entrance of Northwinds apartments, according to police.

Their vehicle was shot multiple times at about 4:20 p.m. Friday on Lees Chapel Road between Yanceyville Street and Whites Chapel Road.

Witnesses said the rounds were fired by people in another vehicle, possibly a dark SUV, that pulled up next to theirs.

The woman and boy were taken to Moses Cone Hospital. The boy underwent surgery and is listed in critical but stable condition. He was passenger in the driver's side rear seat.

The woman was driving and is currently in stable and good condition, according to a Greensboro police press release.

The third person of the car was in the front passenger seat and was not injured.

Details have not been released about a motive for the shooting, the identity of the suspects or the names of the victims.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.