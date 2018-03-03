Mother and her 7-year-old son both remain at the hospital after being shot outside Greensboro apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A mother and her 7-year-old boy both remain at Moses Cone Hospital after being shot outside an apartment in Greensboro on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to Northwinds apartments at 1373 Lees Chapel Road at about 4:20 p.m. where the drive by shooting happened.

New information came across their radios as they raced down Yanceyville Street to the scene to find the two cars involved.

The 911 dispatch operator told officers that the two cars were last seen near the Northwinds apartments and they're driving and they're shooting at each other.

They were also informed that semi-automatic or fully automatic guns were involved in the shooting.

Investigators say two men in a dark SUV shot at the mom and her 7-year-old son as they were turning into the front entrance of the complex.

This is an area close to where April and her two daughters call home.

"It's a scary feeling at the end of the day," April said. "It's a scary feeling".

April says as a mother, it was shocking to see shell casings in the road when she came home.

"Of course being a mother, I don't want nothing like that to happen to me or my daughters," April said.

She'll do anything to protect the people she loves the most.

This is why April is now thinking of moving out after living at Northwinds apartments for four years.

"I want to be in a safe environment for me and my kids," April said.

Police say the victim's safe place was the complex's leasing office.

That's where she went after being shot in the leg. Her son was also shot in the leg and stomach.

"It's ridiculous and all the shootings, I mean it's just crazy, scary," April said.

Investigators say a third person was also inside the victim's car during the shooting, but wasn't injured.

Police say they haven't identified any suspects in this ongoing investigation or the victims.