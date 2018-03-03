Man charged with DWI accused of crashing head-on into woman’s car in fiery Randolph County wreck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRINITY, N.C. – A man has been charged with driving while impaired after authorities said he crashed into another vehicle head-on, injuring a woman in Randolph County.

Michael Matney, 54, of Trinity, was arrested and charged at the scene, according to Trooper Joyce with Highway Patrol.

Crews were called to Welborn Road near Hopewell Church Road shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect is accused of driving a 2010 Dodge passenger vehicle east on Welborn Road, crossing the center line and hitting a 2006 Pontiac passenger vehicle headed west.

The suspect’s vehicle burst into flames after hitting the Pontiac, which was driven by a 25-year-old woman from Trinity.

The woman driving the Pontiac was taken to Moses Cone for a broken ankle.

Video that was sent to FOX8 by a witness shows firefighters at the scene.