Man accused of breaking into woman's Oklahoma City apartment and raping her arrested at Greensboro hotel

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man accused of breaking into a woman’s apartment in Oklahoma City and raping her was arrested at a Greensboro hotel.

Donnyll Antonio Dailey, 20, faces numerous charges including burglary, shooting with intent to kill, rape, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and forcible sodomy.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the crime happened after two men knocked on the door of a woman’s apartment in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The woman opened the door and a man put a gun under her chin and forced her back into her apartment, according to officials.

U.S. Marshals said she was then beaten and raped while her husband was shot several times.

Oklahoma City police identified two suspects, Estevon Martin and Donnyl Dailey, arresting the first man in Oklahoma City. Investigators believed the other suspect went to North Carolina.

Dailey was arrested Saturday morning at the Holiday Inn at 3005 West Gate City Blvd.