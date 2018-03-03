3 teens arrested and Hanes Mall closes early after large disturbance involving teenagers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem closed early on Saturday after a large disturbance involving about 80 to 100 teenagers at the mall, according to police.

Police crews were called to the mall at 3320 Silas Creek Parkway shortly after 6:30 p.m. The mall closed at 7, according to Lt. Rose with Winston-Salem police.

Rose said mall security was in the process of escorting them out when they became disorderly and then others tried to interfere.

A video sent to FOX8 from inside the mall showed several teens outside the Sunglass Hut.

Three teenagers were arrested, one from the original disruption and the other two interfered afterwards, according to police. Nobody was hurt.

A large police presence responded to the scene.

Police on Twitter said parents can pick their children up at the McDonald's from the Silas Creek Parkway side.

Due to a large fight involving Teenagers at HANES MALL, the Mall is now CLOSED. If you have Children at Hanes Mall that need to be picked up, respond to the McDonalds from the Silas Creek Parkway side. #policews .72 pic.twitter.com/QTBawFF36a — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) March 4, 2018