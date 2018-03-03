× Hit-and-run leads to 4 arrests, shootout at UNC Charlotte campus lot, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four people were taken into custody early Saturday after a hit-and-run that ended in a shootout at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus, according to WSOC.

It began around 2:15 a.m. when a vehicle with four people inside hit another vehicle at a Waffle House on North Tryon Street and drove away from the scene, according to an alert sent out by the school.

Officials said the victim in the vehicle that was hit began following the other vehicle, and one of the four people inside opened fire near Lot 27 on the UNCC campus. The hit-and-run victim returned fire, officials said.

School officials said the victim contacted the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police while it was happening and officers took the four people in the alleged hit-and-run vehicle into custody off-campus near J.W. Clay Boulevard.

Officials said no one was hurt, there was no threat to the campus community and nobody involved is affiliated with the school.

