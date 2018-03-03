× Highway Patrol looking for suspect after man hit by car, injured in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was injured in a hit-and-run in Davidson County and troopers are searching for the driver, according to Highway Patrol.

Michael Dean Johnson, 37, of Davidson County, was injured in the crash, reported at 6:17 a.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Old Salisbury Road.

Johnson was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with serious injuries.

Highway Patrol said the suspect vehicle is a silver 2008-2012 Chevrolet Malibu with damage to the right front bumper. The fog light on the vehicle is broken off.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to call Highway Patrol at (336) 249-0247.