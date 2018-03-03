Gust of wind causes tractor-trailer to flip over on North Carolina bridge

EDENTON, N.C. – A gust of wind caused a tractor-trailer to flip over on a North Carolina bridge on Friday, but nobody was hurt.

WAVY reported that it happened on the Edenhouse Chowan River Bridge in Edenton around noon Friday afternoon. Nobody was hurt and no other vehicles were involved, according to authorities.

A portion of the bridge was closed, but has since reopened.

The Piedmont had been under a High Wind Warning on Friday, with sustained winds at 22 and 28 mph and wind gusts nearing 50 mph.

The winds delayed schools in upper North Carolina and lower Virginia counties.

The Duke Energy Outage Map showed sporadic outages throughout Guilford and Forsyth counties.