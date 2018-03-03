× Greensboro Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy’s son dies in car wreck

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The son of Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy died Friday after his car hit a backhoe operated by the city of Greensboro, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Damian Joseph, 19, hit the backhoe between Holden and Westridge roads early Friday morning.

He was on his way home from his job at UPS, where he was working after taking a semester off from UNC-Asheville, Kennedy said Friday night. He was speeding, she said. The backhoe was moving about 20 mph and had its lights on, she said.

Joseph received head injuries “that were not compatible with life,” she said, her words choked with sobs.

She had posted news about his death on Facebook, asking for privacy. But she contacted the News & Record on Friday night because a city vehicle was involved, she said, and wanted to be transparent about the details.

