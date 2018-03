× 1 person has minor injuries after wreck in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One person sustained minor injuries after a wreck involving a car and a pick-up truck Saturday in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police.

It happened in the 100 block of South Glenn Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to police. The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

Nobody has been charged. A portion of South Glenn Avenue had been closed, but has since reopened.