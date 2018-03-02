Wooo! Ric Flair appears in viral ‘Ric Flair Drip’ video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wrestling icon Ric Flair is featured on a now-viral rap video called “Ric Flair Drip.”

The video, which was posted on Youtube Thursday, has more than 1.5 million views. The song was recorded by rappers 21 Savage, Offset and Metro Boomin.

The video shows Flair portraying his larger-than-life persona — showing off jewelry, cars, and money.

He posted about the video Friday morning, saying “In case you missed it yesterday, let me start your Friday out with this platinum hit! Going into the weekend like … Ric Flair Drip! Woooo!”

Flair is just several months removed from being hospitalized for several different health issues, including kidney failure.

