× Woman hit, killed by car on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was killed Thursday night after being struck by a car in Winston-Salem, according to a press release.

A Toyota Yaris was traveling northbound on Peters Creek Parkway when it hit Angela Lamphear and Brandon Fields, who were both walking in the lane.

Lamphear died at the scene and Fields and the Toyota’s driver were both taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This is Winston-Salem’s second motor vehicle fatality of 2018.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 337-727-2800.