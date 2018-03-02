Utah’s House of Representatives made a rap video. It didn’t go well.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House of Representatives did their best to tastefully educate the public on the process of drafting a bill, but the cringe-worthy finished product is facing harsh criticism on social media.

Representatives attempted to make a mock hip-hop video set to the theme of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” called the “Fresh Prints of Bills Here.”

Our representatives have taken the time to explain how a law is made…with a surprise twist. Give it a listen and share so all your friends can know how laws are made! #utpol @GHughes51 @BradWilsonGOP @kimfcoleman @NormThurston @mikemckellutah @RepJimDunnigan @JohnKnotwellUT pic.twitter.com/KqaUSqOKtC — Utah House of Reps (@UtahReps) February 28, 2018

The video is on par with a “Schoolhouse Rock!” video on the same topic. In the video, a bill sings about his trip through Congress and to the hands of the president.

This is how the theme song is SUPPOSED to sound:

Though the finished product didn’t look or sound great, the lawmaker’s explanation of the process was accurate.

Here’s a look at the internet’s reactions:

brb labeling this as a public health hazard pic.twitter.com/ndbwVOy4Cg — Salt Lake Health (@saltlakehealth) February 28, 2018