Utah’s House of Representatives made a rap video. It didn’t go well.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House of Representatives did their best to tastefully educate the public on the process of drafting a bill, but the cringe-worthy finished product is facing harsh criticism on social media.
Representatives attempted to make a mock hip-hop video set to the theme of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” called the “Fresh Prints of Bills Here.”
The video is on par with a “Schoolhouse Rock!” video on the same topic. In the video, a bill sings about his trip through Congress and to the hands of the president.
This is how the theme song is SUPPOSED to sound:
Though the finished product didn’t look or sound great, the lawmaker’s explanation of the process was accurate.
Here’s a look at the internet’s reactions:
