Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High-altitude alcohol-lovers are going to be digging a bit deeper after Southwest Airlines announced it is raising prices on alcohol, according to the Dallas Business Journal.

Miller Lite, Dos Equis, and wine will be $6. Liquor and premium beer (Fat Tire, Lagunitas, and the newest seasonal option, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy) will be $7.

All drinks on Southwest Airlines flights were $5.

Non-alcoholic beverages are still free and Southwest's drink coupons will remain valid.